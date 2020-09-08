Posted: Sep 08, 2020 9:33 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 9:33 AM

For the second year in a row, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is being recognized for its efforts related to sustainability.

On Thursday, August 27th, PSO was acknowledged at the 2020 Scor3card Final Event for achieving gold level certification.

Scor3card is an online sustainability tracking and assessment tool for organizations that want to track and improve their sustainability plans. Administered through Sustainable Tulsa, the Scor3card program sets a rigorous standard for sustainable activities that focus on engaging organizations around three areas of sustainability: people, profit and planet.

Nearly 60 local companies and organizations participate in the Scor3card program.

PSO has participated in the Scor3card for the past three years, with 2020 marking the second consecutive year the company has achieved gold status.

PSO Energy Efficiency and Consumer Programs Coordinator, Kerry Rowland, oversees the company’s efforts around sustainability, and says it’s gratifying to work for an organization that places a high priority on sustainability.

“At PSO, we take a holistic approach to sustainability that helps engage our employees, while supporting economic growth and helping us become even better environmental stewards,” said Rowland. “We are grateful for the recognition from Sustainable Tulsa for this honor.”

PSO will formally receive its gold level recognition during a drive-thru award pick up event scheduled for Thursday, September 17th.