Posted: Sep 08, 2020 9:18 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2020 9:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Community Foundation this fall will again partner with Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation to offer FAFSA Workshop and Scholarship Panel events to area high school seniors and their parents. To accommodate as many students as possible and respect social distancing preferences, both of this year’s events will be held virtually.

Students and their parents may register for the FAFSA Workshop event on Tuesday, October 6th through the Bartlesville Community Foundation website. The FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) is an application hosted by the federal government that college-bound students should complete annually. The application opens Thursday, October 1st and should be completed as soon as possible. The application not only determines student loan eligibility and awards but grants and other funding sources as well. During the event, students and parents will have the opportunity to ask questions about their applications and get feedback from experienced professionals from Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s Financial Aid Department.

Completing the FAFSA application is one of many avenues students can take to secure college funding. At the Tuesday, November 10th Scholarship Panel, individuals with intimate knowledge of the scholarship process will be available to offer insight as students prepare to apply for scholarships. Representatives from Oklahoma State University, Rogers State University, Bartlesville Community Foundation, and Bartlesville High School will host a virtual discussion about scholarship application best practices. Join this conference to ask them any specific questions or simply listen as they share their advice.

Students and parents of all area schools are welcome to join one or both of these free events. To register and get information about each event, please visit bartlesvillecf.org/events. Students and parents may also submit questions in advance through the registration forms. For any additional information please call the Foundation at 918.337.2287.