Posted: Sep 07, 2020 3:04 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2020 3:04 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening at City Hall.

There will be discussion and possible action taken to build a fence between the City of Pawhuska and the Drummond properties on the south side of Bluestem Lake. The cost would be split between the two parties.

The commissioners will consider approving a resolution to apply for funding under the CARES Act. This would reimburse cost on public safety personnel.

The Osage Nation is also looking to add a split rail fence at Veteran’s Park and install an updated sign at the same location. The sign would be at no cost to the City.

Department heads from across the City of Pawhuska will give reports and council members will also consider approving two lake lot transfers.

The meeting begins at 5:30 in the evening for those interested in attending.