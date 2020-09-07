Posted: Sep 07, 2020 12:01 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2020 12:01 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 613 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Labor Day. The OSDH did not report any further deaths in Oklahoma.

Washington County is reporting 116 active COVID-19 cases. Osage County is reporting 89 active cases. Nowata County is listed at 28 active cases on Monday.

Starting Tuesday, the OSDH report will include positives from rapid antigen tests that were not previously included. This could drastically increase numbers at the state and county levels.

