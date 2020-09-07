Posted: Sep 07, 2020 8:25 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2020 8:25 AM

Garrett Giles

Following Labor Day, the Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve several items on their agenda on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

A contract for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year for visual inspection services between the Washington County Assessor's Office and Arkansas CAMA Technology, Inc. (ACT) may be approved by the Commissioners.

Also in the meeting, the final plat of Smokerise, an addition to Washington County, may be approved. David Delahay, the Manager of JDD Land and Cattle will present the item to the Commissioners.

The Washington County Commissioners may approve a resolution to create a cash fund during the meeting as well.

The Commissioners will meet in their meeting room on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.