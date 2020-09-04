Posted: Sep 04, 2020 1:19 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2020 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its latest situation update Friday morning and just over 1,000 new COVID-19 are being reported. There are also 11 deaths being reported statewide.

Heading into Labor Day Weekend, Washington County currently has 75 active cases. Osage County is reported to have 63 active coronavirus cases and Nowata County is reporting 27 active COVID-19 cases.

The weekly COVID-19 alert map was released Friday morning as well. Washington County is in the yellow, or low risk level. Osage County is in the low risk level as well, but Nowata County is in the orange, or moderate risk level.