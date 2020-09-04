Posted: Sep 04, 2020 6:56 AMUpdated: Sep 04, 2020 10:32 AM

As you previously heard here , the State of Oklahoma is announcing a new methodolgy for counting COVID-19 cases as requested by Johns Hopkins University.

Senator Julie Davis tells Bartleville Radio she understands what is being requested but, at the same time, wants to see the dashboard data shown separately for lab tested cases and rapid test cases so as not to unnecessarily frighten citizens.

Daniels warns that there is consideration underway of possbily adding these so-called "probable cases" to the beginning of history of the pandemic in Oklahoma.