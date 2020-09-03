Posted: Sep 03, 2020 2:38 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2020 2:47 PM

Trey Stumpff

The Agape Mission of Bartlesville had their 2nd largest month over its 20-year history. Last month they were able to serve 6,214 meals to the community.

The Agape Mission thanks the community of Bartlesville for their support and donations during this time

Agape will be closed, September 7th thru September 13th 2020. The Salvation Army will be feeding for the mission at their location from 11:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. Tuesday thru Friday of next week.