Posted: Sep 03, 2020 2:16 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2020 2:16 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man appeared in Washington County Court on Thursday facing firearms charges. Darrell Brodrick was arrested on a warrant due to an August 27 incident. Brodrick is facing potential charges of firearm possession by a convicted felon.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to a trailer on 1350 Drive in Dewey. A report claimed that two men were fighting. A neighbor confirmed “they have been at it all day.” Officers found no one around when they arrived at the residence in question.

Officers entered the residence and found it to be in disarray. Due to the nature of the call they searched the residence. Officers found 18 firearms and several rounds of ammunition in the home. A background check confirmed that Brodrick was the resident and he has a felony conviction from 2009.

Charges could be filed in court on Friday. Brodrick is being held on a $50,000 bond.