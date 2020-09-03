Posted: Sep 03, 2020 10:58 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2020 11:02 AM

Tom Davis

Seniors, you can get your flu shots earlier this year through Elder Care.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Elder Care Executive Director Jennifer Ennis says the flu shot clinics will be held on Saturdays starting September 19,

Elder Care is also adding something new with a drive-through clinic starting on September 19th with an indoor clinic the following Saturday and alternating ever Saturday through October 24th at their location at 1223 Swan Drive in Bartlesville.

Ennis says Elder Care is also stocked with regular does of the flu shot under two different brands and the high doses for those over 65.

WATCH COMMUNITY CONNECTION

For more information, call 918-336-8500 or log on to abouteldercare.org