Posted: Sep 03, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2020 10:37 AM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 909 positive COVID-19 cases in its latest situation update released on Thursday. The OSDH is reporting 14 more deaths, but none locally.

Washington County is reported to have 75 active cases at this time. Osage County has 59 active cases and Nowata County is reported to have 29 active COVID-19 cases.