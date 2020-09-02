Posted: Sep 02, 2020 2:06 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2020 2:06 PM

Max Gross

Improvements to the pathfinder Parkway in Bartlesville are nearing completion but city officials are urging citizens to stay away for a bit longer. The extension from the trail near the Eastland Shopping Center is still undergoing work at this time.

City Director of Engineering Micah Siemers said this week that the first leg of the work required to construct the path south of Turkey Creek from U.S. Highway 75 to Brookline Drive is nearing completion. Siemers asks that people wait until barricades are removed to use that portion of the trail.

Siemers said the target completion date is mid-September or sooner, dependent upon weather and contractor progress.