Posted: Sep 02, 2020 1:09 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2020 1:20 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville woman was arrested in Caney, Kansas on Tuesday night on charges of contributing to the misconduct of a child, no insurance, expired registration, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a stimulant.

On Tuesday night, an officer with the Caney Police Department and a reserve officer witnessed a 2011 Toyota Camry with Oklahoma plates driving through the closed roadway area in the construction zone on the south side of Caney. The vehicle then exited the construction zone and attempted to go down a side road which has been closed and is now a dirt road. This road was muddy due to recent rains, and the vehicle got stuck in the mud.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle was 15-years-old and was not legal to drive, as he had no license. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Tammy Sprague, 55, of Bartlesville.

Officers quickly realized Sprague was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs and was allowing the 15-year-old to drive. Upon further investigation officer’s discovered an open container in the vehicle, as well as drug paraphernalia and a trace amount of methamphetamine. The vehicle’s registration was expired and there was no insurance on the car.

Tammy Sprague was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. Police Chief Kevin Kitterman said all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.