Posted: Sep 02, 2020 11:16 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2020 11:16 AM

Garrett Giles

This is Homecoming week at Caney Valley High School – Ramona and in conjunction with Homecoming festivities, Real Country KRIG 104.9 will be bringing you interviews with royalty all throughout the week.

Totah Communications, Totel CSI, Bartnet IP, and LPL Painting present Wednesday evening's interviews of Jeff Childress and Jordan Allen. The interviews will begin at approximately 5:17 p.m. Wednesday's theme was Western Wednesday.

Tomorrow’s homecoming interviews on KRIG 104.9 will feature Alexia Swindell and Michael Rhoden during PJ Day at Caney Valley High School. The Homecoming parade will start at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.