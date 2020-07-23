Posted: Sep 02, 2020 10:11 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2020 10:13 AM

Tom Davis

The reformatted OKM Music Festival kicks off this weekend--live and online.

OKM's Mary Lynn Mihm and Ryan Martin appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION talk about the OKM Music Festival that has been pushed from June to September due to COVID-19 issues.

Although some artists have postponed their festival appearances until 2021, a few are performing this year with Tina Guo on and the Dallas String Quartet online at OK Motzart's Facebook Page and The Clark Gibson Quintet and Balsam Range at in-person at the Tower Center at Unity Square.

You can watch the virual perfomances of Tina Guo on Saturday, September 6 and DSQ on Sunday September 7,---both at 2pm each day, in the comfort and safety of your own home. You can make donations to www.okmmusic.org as you enjoy the shows.

Those attending the in-person free show featuring The Clark Gibson Quintet and Balsam Range at in-person at the Tower Center at Unity Square on September 10, at 6 pm can be assured safety comes first at the event with temperature checks, masks encourged and social distancing practiced.

The added bonuses for those attendeing the free, live show:

Free Ukuleles for the first 60 kids

Banjo Making Kits

Bluegrass Bingo

Bubbles

WATCH OKM MUSIC ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Saturday, September 5, 2:00 p.m. (CST)

Tina Guo

Live Stream Performance Online OKM’s Facebook (OK MOZART)

Sunday, September 6, 2:00 p.m. (CST)

Dallas String Quartet

Live Stream Performance Online OKM’s Facebook (OK MOZART)

Thursday, September 10, 6:00 p.m. (CST)

Free Festival Finale

The Clark Gibson Quintet and Balsam Range

Tower Center at Unity Square in Downtown Bartlesville