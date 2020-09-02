Posted: Sep 02, 2020 9:47 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2020 9:47 AM

Garrett Giles

Emilie Tindle is running as the Democratic hopeful for the House District 11 seat and she hosted a virtual forum on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night's virtual forum is one of many Tindle has held in recent months. During this week's forum, Tindle said she is focused on how we can build a better Oklahoma in the 21st century. She said she is focused on bringing better policies to the State through public education, health care access, good economic recovery that takes everyone into account, and government reform (more specifically criminal justice reform).

Tindle is running against Republican candidate Wendi Stearman, who unseated incumbent Derrel Fincher in June. Voters will decide who will sit in the House District 11 seat on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd during the General Election.

If you missed the virtual forum hosted by Emilie Tindle for House District 11, you can watch the video below. Tindle will host another virtual forum on Tuesday, Sept. 8th from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.