Posted: Sep 01, 2020 11:21 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2020 11:25 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University has announced changes to Homecoming this year.

Due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19 and the decision to limit large gatherings on campus, OKWU has pivoted Homecoming 2020 to an online format. In a statement on social media, OKWU said:

“We would much rather host [people] on campus and connect in person, but the health and safety of our current students, employees, and our valued alumni is essential. We are excited for you to be part of our first-ever online Homecoming!”

In place of Homecoming, Oklahoma Wesleyan University is planning on virtual activities and opportunities to connect during Homecoming weekend. The virtual Homecoming is slated for Friday, Oct. 9th to Saturday, Oct. 10th. There will be virtual reunion groups, trivia contests, a traveling eagle contest, and a pumpkin carving contest.

Check the OKWU Alumi Facebook page for details – coming soon.