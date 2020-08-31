Posted: Aug 31, 2020 3:30 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2020 3:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Control and ownership of the Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville was approved during the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday morning.

A request was made by Dillon Family Services, Inc., the seller, and Barite Bartlesville, LLC, the purchaser, for the change in ownership to the Washington County Commissioners as required by Oklahoma statute. Chris Wilson with Barite Bartlesville, LLC, an Oklahoma limited liability company, told the Washington County Commissioners what they plan to do with this historic cemetery. He said they will improve and care for the cemetery to do a real service for the community.

Wilson said they are looking to acquire the Memorial Park Cemetery by the end of September 2020. Below is the resolution approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.