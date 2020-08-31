Posted: Aug 31, 2020 3:22 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2020 3:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County has experimented with the use of spraying disinfectant throughout its county offices to curb the spread of COVID-19. County leaders seem to think it has been a success, but commissioners assistant Kandy Jump said they are running out of these devices at the courthouse.

District one commissioner Randall Jones said he was willing to take a machine up to the courthouse. While on that subject, Jones talked about a new device he has heard about that has been successful in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

District three commissioner Darren McKinney signaled that he could be interested in this as well.