Posted: Aug 31, 2020 2:23 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2020 2:23 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was charged with possession of stolen vehicle after a Friday afternoon arrest. Kaelynn Robinson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing the felony count.

According to an affidavit, a 2020 Toyota Corolla was reported stolen out of Tulsa. A location tracker in the vehicle showed it to be at a location on the 200 block of Washington Boulevard. Two females were in the vehicle when officers located it. Both occupants were directed to leave the vehicle one at a time.

Robinson was the river of the vehicle. She advised officers she was given permission to borrow the vehicle for the day to help her move. Robinson was informed that the vehicle was stolen. She claimed to be unaware of this fact. Bond for Robinson was set at $5,000.