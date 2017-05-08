Posted: Aug 31, 2020 2:22 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2020 2:22 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning to address pressing needs across the county.

Nancy Johnson with the OSU Extension Office let the commissioners know they planned to move forward after Brandon Handke resigned from his director position last week. They will be bringing people over from Washington and Pawnee County to help as they search for Handke's replacement.

Judge Stuart Tate requested that he be able to use the Agriculture Building and Women's Building for the fall jury term lasting from October 5th through November 6th. There are a few dates that have already been booked for use during that time, but the commissioners approved Tate to have the building for those other dates.

The commissioners entered into executive session to discuss where Commissioners Assistant Kandy Jump should be working. It was decided that the district three shop could use her assistance, so she will share that job title for 30 days.

The commissioners renewed an emergency management performance grant for $25,000. There were also two utility permits signed in district one.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will take place next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning for those interested in attending.