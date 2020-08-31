Posted: Aug 31, 2020 2:07 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2020 2:12 PM

Garrett Giles

A resolution ordering certain weight limits upon the Washington County Highway System in District Three was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

District Three Commissioner and Chairman of the Board Mike Dunlap said the resolution addresses issues where semi-trucks are trying to navigate Gap Road, which is not navigable for trucks of their size. He said the road is not designed to handle the weight of the trucks, and the curves are nearly impossible for the trucks to negotiate.

The best solution was to post a weight limit sign with a no semi emblem on it. A weight limit of 20 tons will be posted. Trash trucks for the City of Ramona and the City of Ochelata still need to run their routes, which is why the weight limit will be posted at 20 tons.

Commissioner Dunlap said he believes it could be a couple weeks before the weight limit signs are posted along Gap Road.

After the Washington County Commissioners receive their bridge inspections in October or November, Commissioner Antle said he will have any structures under 23 tons so he can create a list of road segments that either have reduced speed limits or weight restrictions. He said he will come up with a more comprehensive list so the Washington County Commissioners can create one new resolution to put on their bi-annual bridge inspection schedule. This would ensure that Troop S with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has the most up-to-date information on the County's highway system.