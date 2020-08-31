Posted: Aug 31, 2020 1:09 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2020 1:09 PM

Ty Loftis

In light of Brandon Handke's resignation from the Oklahoma State University Office last week, Nancy Johnson came to this week's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting giving an update as to what they plan to do moving forward.

While the extension office hopes to fill the position quickly, Rick Clovis will be splitting his time between Osage and Pawnee County. Johnson felt it was best to hire a county extension director in the short-term as well to make sure things run smoothly. The extension office posted that job to the public on Friday.