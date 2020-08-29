Posted: Aug 29, 2020 8:11 PMUpdated: Aug 29, 2020 8:16 PM

Garrett Giles

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma held its virtual BIG Event and Pop’s Doo Wop Diner curbside dinner pickup at the Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville on Saturday.

During the event, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartlesville’s Executive Director, Charlene Dew, said proceeds from the BIG Event will support Big Brothers Big Sisters one-to-one mentoring programs in our community. Through mentorship, Dew said children grow to be more confident in themselves, do better in school, build stronger relationships and are prepared to live up to their fullest potential in life.

Our youth need a mentor; they need that one-to-one person who can laugh with them, talk with them, and listen to them. Dew said our youth need a cheerleader. She said mentors need to expose our youth to new life experiences, and help them to see a future that they may not have thought that they could be a part of in life.

Your support does bring the life changing impact to igniting the potential for these youth. Dew said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartlesville values their supporters and sponsors. She said they are always grateful, but nevermore so than during these challenging times. If you wish to become a Big Brother or Big Sister, or if you would like to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma, visit bbbsok.org.

The event began with a Curbside Dinner pick up from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Country Club. Participants then headed home for virtual entertainment and online auctions. The BIG Event featured an Interactive Songbox Music Bingo that was carried on KWONTV.com so participants could play at home.

