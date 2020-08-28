Posted: Aug 28, 2020 2:55 PMUpdated: Aug 28, 2020 2:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt issued Fourth Amended Executive Order 2020-20 on Friday, extending the state of emergency related to COVID-19 that has been in place since March 15, 2020.

Since Fourth Amended Executive Order 2020-20 will still be in effect within 45 days of the Tuesday, November 3rd General Election, this will trigger the provisions provided under Senate Bill 210 allowing absentee voters to verify their identity by attaching a copy of an approved identification document to their affidavit envelope instead of having their signature notarized or witnessed by two people.