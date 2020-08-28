Posted: Aug 28, 2020 10:24 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2020 10:24 AM

Garrett Giles

The Miles for Mammograms virtual 5K race and 2K walk has received 81 registrations in total so far, but there is room for more.

The virtual races will take place between Saturday, Sept. 26th and Sunday, Oct. 4th. The event was originally scheduled to take place on September 26th beginning at the Tower Center at Unity Square. The funds raised will support Family HealthCare Clinic’s Free Mammogram Program, providing free mammograms for those who need them.

In order to secure your t-shirt for the event, register by Tuesday. If you wish to register or learn more, visit milesformammograms.com. Registration will remain open after Tuesday.