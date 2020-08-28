Posted: Aug 28, 2020 10:09 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2020 10:09 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds this Monday and in light of Brandon Handke’s resignation last week, Nancy Johnson with the Oklahoma State University Extension Office will give a report.

Judge Stuart Tate will make a request to use the Agriculture Building and the Women’s Building for the fall jury term, which will last from Monday, October 5th through Friday, November 6th.

There will be discussion regarding the possibility of waiving the rental fee for use of the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena for the Punchy in Pink Ranch Rodeo on Saturday, October 24th. Proceeds from this will go toward the Working Ranch Cowboy Foundation.

The commissioners will also hold the weekly discussion on possibly making further amendments for procedures for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.