Posted: Aug 27, 2020 4:45 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2020 4:45 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Huskies open up the season Friday evening with a road trip to Perry. The Maroons went 7-4 a year ago, losing in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs to Jones. Perry will be starting a fresh face at quarterback, but Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesy knows he is plenty capable of having a good game.

Kickoff from Perry is scheduled for 7 p.m. and can be heard on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 AM 1500.