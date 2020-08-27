Posted: Aug 27, 2020 2:55 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2020 2:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern led 49 of his colleagues on a letter to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma encouraging permanent expansion of telehealth services.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, Administrator Verma temporarily expanded requirements for telehealth services to Medicare and Medicaid recipients, allowing both rural communities and at-risk individuals increased flexible access to medical care. Rep. Hern and his colleagues believe these expanded requirements should be permanently in place.

You can find the entire text of the letter here.