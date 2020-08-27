News
Government
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 2:55 PM
Rep. Hern, Others Support Telehealth Expansion
Garrett Giles
Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern led 49 of his colleagues on a letter to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma encouraging permanent expansion of telehealth services.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, Administrator Verma temporarily expanded requirements for telehealth services to Medicare and Medicaid recipients, allowing both rural communities and at-risk individuals increased flexible access to medical care. Rep. Hern and his colleagues believe these expanded requirements should be permanently in place.
