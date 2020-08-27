Posted: Aug 27, 2020 1:42 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2020 1:42 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man was arrested for allegedly strangling a woman on Wednesday. John Mayes appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing a felony count of a domestic abuse by strangulation.

Court documents allege that Mayes was in a dating relationship with the woman. He allegedly grabbed the woman from behind with both hands around her neck until she could not breathe. Officers noticed visible injuries to the victim.

Mayes is currently serving a deferred sentence on a May 2019 domestic assault in the presence of minor conviction against a different victim. Bond for Mayes was set at $25,000.