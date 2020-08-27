Posted: Aug 27, 2020 1:30 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2020 1:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Union Superintendent Brenda Taylor recently laid out how OKU would communicate with the public should there be a positive coronavirus case on campus.

After the school has been notified that a student has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Taylor said she would work directly with the appropriate building principal and the nurse. They would determine which staff members and students that have come in direct contact with the student that has tested positive for the virus.

Superintendent Taylor said they would go on to devise a disinfectant plan for their facilities. She said she would also inform all Oklahoma Union staff about the situation through a confidential and non-identifying email.

The email would not contain personal student information. The email would only serve as a message that advises staff members to take any, or all, COVID-19 precautions.

The teachers and staff that had direct contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19 would then be told personally by an Oklahoma Union administrator. Parents and guardians would receive a phone call that same day. Lastly, Superintendent Taylor said she would update all stakeholders in her weekly Facebook video.

Oklahoma Union's staff believes in communication. Superintendent Taylor said communication is a process; it has multiple layers. She said communication takes time.

Oklahoma Union said determining what measures should be taken is not a one-size fits all situation. Superintendent Taylor said they will always consider things such as whether or not a student is in a self-contained classroom, if a student has siblings, and if a student is participating in athletics, in courses at Tri County Tech, or in internships. She said there are plenty of items to consider, but Oklahoma Union will manuver through the process with you.