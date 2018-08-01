Posted: Aug 27, 2020 10:41 AMUpdated: Aug 27, 2020 11:54 AM

Tom Davis

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is having a unique impact on Oklahoma’s Workforce System. Whether you are a jobseeker or employer, they are here to help you find resources and information to assist with unemployment benefits, layoffs, job search, hiring resources, and other workforce needs.

Don Morris with Oklahoma Workforce appeared Thursday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to let those out of work due to COVID-19 know that there are jobs to be had and job training to perhaps even get you into a better paying job.

Morris says you can log on to https://oklahomaworks.gov/covid-19/ to get started.

Rapid Response Workshops Cover:

Tips for finding your next job

Programs and Resources available at your local Oklahoma Works Center

Community resources available to get you through the transition

Information on Unemployment Insurance – How it works and how to file

You will receive a copy of Oklahoma’s Rapid Response handbook – Tools & Resources for Transitioning to Your Next Job. The handbook – which is available in both English and Spanish – includes useful information and resources to help employees move forward.

