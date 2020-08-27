Posted: Aug 27, 2020 10:17 AMUpdated: Aug 27, 2020 10:17 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting more recoveries than new coronavirus cases, as active cases statewide have been decreasing this week.

There were 715 new cases reported today, with 772 recoveries. Active cases are down by more than 500 since the beginning of the week statewide.

Hospitalizations are still mostly flat, at 552.

Locally, Washington County has 59 active cases. Osage County reports 50 active cases and Nowata County has 23 active cases.