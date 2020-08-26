Posted: Aug 26, 2020 9:32 AMUpdated: Aug 26, 2020 9:32 AM

Tom Davis

Tutors Wanted! Joni Elmore with the Bartlesville Public Library Literacy Service appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to put out the word that tutors to teach English and work on the computer are needed to help our families in Washington County become literate and productive members of Society.

Joni remids us that the Bartlesville Public Library Literacy Service is a community-based volunteer organization which provides a variety of services to enable adults, ages 16+, to achieve personal goals through literacy. We encourage learners to use the library as a resource for life-long learning. In addition, there are many others who need to learn English in order to survive in our culture.

According to Elmore, their mission is to provide services necessary to develop literacy skills (reading, writing, computation, speaking, and listening) to attain meaningful involvement in a literate culture.

For more information on how to be a tutor, click here

WATCH JONI ELMORE ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION

The Library’s Literacy Service links students with trained tutors. It is:

Free

Confidential

Convenient

Personalized, one-to-one learning

Please help promote literacy in our community by:

Volunteering

Tutoring

Referring a Student