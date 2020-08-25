Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 8:28 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2020 8:36 PM

Bartlesville 2020 G.O. Bond and CIP Sales Tax Extension Pass Easily

Tom Davis
The City of Bartlesville special election on Aug. 25th included two elections: the 2020 General Obligation Bond and the half-cent Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) sales tax extension-all measures passed handily.
 
Approval of the measures will now fund nearly $30 million for the city's capital projects over the next several years — without increasing taxes for Bartlesville residents.
 
"These elections are extremely important to our city because they determine funding for projects that improve our infrastructure and help keep our citizens safe," said City Manager Mike Bailey. "The City of Bartlesville relies on G.O. Bond and CIP sales tax funding for all its capital needs. And it's important to note that these are continuations of existing programs and their approval will not result in a tax increase."
 
Bailey said that while past bond issues have been used to fund some large projects — such as the recently completed Tower Center at Unity Square at Sixth Street and Dewey Avenue — both the 2020 GO Bond and CIP sales tax extension funding will primarily be used to improve existing infrastructure
 
"The projects put forward in these elections by the City Council are primarily aimed at building upon what we already have," he said. "While it is always important to support projects that enhance our quality of life and help bring economic development dollars to our city, these particular elections are geared more toward maintenance and much needed improvements to many of our existing systems. Approval of this funding allow us now to replace aging police and fire vehicles, upgrade our emergency communications systems, repair two of the city's bridges, complete numerous road rehabilitations and make upgrades to several City facilities."

Proposition No. 1 Public Safety Buildings and Equipment ($3,993,000)

 

 

Candidate Choice

Absentee Mail

Early Voting

Election Day

Total  Votes

FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES

513

178

2,372

3,063

 

AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO

213

  71

1,276

1,560

Total

726

249

3,648

4,623

Proposition No. 2 Municipal Buildings and Equipment ($1,408,000)

 

 

Candidate Choice

Absentee Mail

Early Voting

Election Day

Total Votes


Percent

FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES

516

170

2,313

2,999

64. 64.79% Complete 79%

AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO

212

79

1,339

1,630

35.21%35.21% Complete

Total

728

249

3,652

4,629

 

Proposition No. 3 Streets and Bridges ($8,274,000)

 

 

Candidate Choice

Absentee Mail

Early Voting

Election Day

Total Votes


Percent

FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES

630

200

2,880

3,710

80.06%80.06% Complete

AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO

  97

  50

777

924

19.94%19.94% Complete

Total

727

250

3,657

4,634

 

Proposition No. 4 Parks and Recreation ($2,725,000)

 

 

Candidate Choice

Absentee Mail

Early Voting

Election Day

Total Votes


Percent

FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES

524

178

2,340

3,042

68.78%68.78% Complete

AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO

174

  69

1,138

1,381

31.22%31.22% Complete

Total

698

247

3,478

4,423

 

Proposition No. 5 Half-cent Capital Improvement Projects sales tax extension (projects totaling $13.7 million)

 

 

Candidate Choice

Absentee Mail

Early Voting

Election Day

Total Votes


Percent

FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES

527

170

2,240

2,937

66.43%66.43% Complete

AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO

172

  77

1,235

1,484

33.57%33.57% Complete

Total

699

247

3,475

4,421

 

 


