Posted: Aug 25, 2020 2:24 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2020 2:24 PM

Max Gross

Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers spoke about the need for the NCEM to have its own operations center within the county. Summers was on the agenda during Monday’s Nowata County Commissioners meeting. Summers says the facility can’t be in the courthouse because emergencies can happen at any time.

The fair building was used in 2019 during the flooding emergency as a shelter and storage facility. Derek Dick with the Nowata County Fair board announced that improvements were coming to the facility. He said the possible plans would overlap but the fair board would be willing to work with emergency management to find a solution.

No items were on the agenda beyond discussion. Summers says with CARES Act funding it is important to get a proposal approved by November 3 for possible reimbursement.