Posted: Aug 25, 2020 1:24 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2020 8:29 PM

Garrett Giles

Copan Public Schools will get much needed repairs following Tuesday’s election results.

Ahead of the Special Copan Schools Election on Tuesday, Superintendent Chris Smith outlined some of the needs the District had on social media. He said they could use safety and technology upgrades. CPS wanted to update their school campus and their athletic sites as well.

There were two propositions in the bond issue that citizens in the Copan Public Schools District voted on and approved. On Facebook, Copan Schools said: “We CANNOT WAIT to begin the upgrades and we will be showing the progress as we go! We cannot thank you enough for coming out and supporting this bond issue!”

Both propositions for the bond issue passed with over 63-percent of the vote. Any person who paid $500 in property taxes this year can expect to pay an additional three dollars per month with the approval of the $750,000 bond issue.

397 citizens voted for Proposition One with 380 of those votes coming in on Election Day. Proposition Two saw 398 votes with 380 votes submitted on Election Day.