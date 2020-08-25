Posted: Aug 25, 2020 1:05 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2020 1:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville has announced registration for their 2020 Christmas Angel Tree program will open on Tuesday, Sept 2nd and run through Wednesday, Sept 30th.

The program is aimed to assist children ages 12 and under. In order to complete your online Christmas application, you must have a photo ID such as a driver’s license, or a State or Country issued ID. A birth certificate for all children listed in your application must be provided as well. Your application must also provide proof of residence, whether it is a rental agreement or current household bill. Lastly, proof of income such as government assistance or current paycheck stubs must be provided in the application.

Call 918.336.6454 for more information. You can register at saangeltree.org.