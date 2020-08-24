Posted: Aug 24, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2020 3:19 PM

Max Gross

A Tulsa man was arrested in Washington County and charged with a count of aggravated driving under the influence. Sean Young appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. He entered a guilty plea on the offense.

An affidavit alleges that Young was pulled by a Washington County deputy on U.S. 75 and County Road 2700 around 5 p.m. on Sunday. It is alleged that Young was clocked driving at 88 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour speed limit zone. The deputy activated his lights and Young did not immediately pull over. The defendant eventually pulled his vehicle into a truck stop.

The deputy noted that Young appeared slow and lethargic. Young was asked how much he had to drink and he said, “past the limit.” He volunteered that he had drank more than a six-pack of beer. A cold, half-empty beer was found inside a lunchbox in Young’s truck. Young tested at .21 on a breathalyzer that was administered on the scene.

Young had a $1,000 bond set. He will appear in court for sentencing on September 30.