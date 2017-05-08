Posted: Aug 24, 2020 1:11 PMUpdated: Aug 24, 2020 1:11 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning where they heard from a number of people across the county, including Kelli Rader with the Osage County Health Department, Kelly Bland with the Osage County Tourism Board and Brandon Handke with the Oklahoma State University Extension Office.

Rader let the commissioners know that the health department in Pawhuska was open for COVID-19 testing five days a week and turn around times were between 48 and 72 hours. Rader added that the Skiatook branch had opened, but they are only open Tuesday's and Thursday's at this time. She hopes to be getting three mobile testing sites to the area in the coming months.

Bland said both the car show in Shidler and the Third Thursday in Skiatook was a major success. She believes this was the case thanks to the new advertising campaign the commissioners approved last month.

Handke informed the commissioners he had resigned his post from the head of the OSU Extension Office so that he could become a pastor. Rick Clovis will be taking over and giving a report as to how things are going next week.

A memorandum of agreement was signed between Osage County and the Osage Nation for the Bowring Road Maintenance Project. This is a district one project. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts ordered walky-talkies for county employees in districts one and three. Those are now ready for use.

There was no action taken regarding the public entering the courthouse. Three utility permits were also signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled County Commissioners meeting will take place next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.