Posted: Aug 23, 2020 1:40 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2020 1:57 PM

Tom Davis

A 57-year-old Bartlesville man is dead following at fatality collision Sunday morning near Chelsea in Rogers County.

William Castro of Bartlesville was riding his motorcycle southbound on SH28 at E310 Rd approximately 2 miles west and 1 mile North of Chelsea, OK in Rogers County just before 10a.m. Sunday when OHP reports his vehicle departed the roadway to the right, hit two culverts and was thrown from the motorcycle and struck a tree.

Castro was pronounced on scene by Pafford EMS Personnel.