Posted: Aug 22, 2020 6:32 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2020 6:32 AM

Evan Fahrbach

For the third consecutive week, confirmed cases of COVID-19 have decreased across Oklahoma, as case numbers have trended down for all of August.

In this week’s Epidemiology Report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, confirmed cases of the coronavirus are down three-percent. Deaths, however, were up nearly 58-percent statewide. There were 71 COVID-19 deaths reported from the virus last week.

96-percent of the deaths have occurred in 32-percent of cases in people aged 50 or older.

The percentage of tests coming back positive has again hovered around 10-percent. Last week, 9.8-percent of all coronavirus tests ran statewide came back positive.

Oklahoma still stands in the middle of the country in case rate, at No. 27 out of the 50 states in cases per 100,000 people.

However, Oklahoma is No. 38 in death rate, better than neighboring Texas, Arkansas, Colorado and Missouri.

The last death in Washington County was reported on June 27, which is the only death reported in the county in the past 11 weeks.