Posted: Aug 21, 2020 10:14 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2020 10:19 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is asking you to stay alert after six daytime vehicle burglaries were reported on Friday.

According to the BPD, the suspect broke out the side windows of each vehicle. They also reported that each incident involved a purse being stolen that was visible in the vehicle.

The burglaries occurred at Cooper Dog Park, Civitan Park, Robinwood Park, and the Hillcrest Country Club. In two cases a newer model white Chevrolet Malibu or Impala-type vehicle was seen.

The Bartlesville Police Department asks that you either hide or remove valuables from your vehicle. Report any suspicious activity to police. Call the BPD's non-emergency line at 918.338.4001 or CrimeStoppers at 918.336.2583.