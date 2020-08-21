Posted: Aug 21, 2020 3:21 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2020 3:24 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce held its 116th Awards and Gala at the Hilton Garden Inn on Thursday night, and the Leadership Bartlesville Class of XXIX (29) Graduation took place.

Class President Jennifer Ennis is the Administrative Director at Elder Care. Ennis gave her remarks during the gala and talked about the Class of XXIX's project. She said they have decided to partner with Family and Youth Services of Bartlesville to provide much needed repairs and items for the emergency youth shelter while bringing awareness to their mission.

To raise funds, Ennis said the Leadership Bartlesville Class of XXIX is going to launch a holiday scavenger hunt this year.

The hunt again is to bring awareness to Family and Youth Services of Bartlesville. Ennis said they want provide a fun, socially distanced event for kids and their families. She said they also wanted to allow participants to visit parts of Bartlesville's community that the Class of XXIX got to see and be inspired by.

The emergency youth shelter is a vital piece of Bartlesville's community. They provide 24-hour supervision and care. The also provide counseling, life skills, and educational service for kids ages six to 17. They serve children that are too often deemed "too hard to handle." Family and Youth Services supports children with developmental needs who have families that cannot support them.

Ennis said this year's Leadership Bartlesville Class is not entirely sure as to what the holiday scavenger hunt will look like in its entirety because COVID-19 caused them to pivot earlier in the year. She said that they hope that you will be there when the hunt officially launches.