Posted: Aug 21, 2020 2:43 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2020 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been booked into the Washington County jail and is being charged with domestic violence and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

On Thursday evening, officers responded to a complaint at the address of 139 SE DeBell Ave. in Bartlesville involving the defendant, Dusty Forbes.

According to a court affidavit, officers spoke to the victim in this case where they learned that Forbes held her down and repeatedly hit her in the back of the head. Officers observed a bruise on the inside of her left arm, close to her armpit. Officers attempted to make contact with Forbes, but he left the scene in a vehicle.

The court affidavit goes on to say that as officers were speaking with the victim about an emergency protective order, Forbes drove by the house. Officers then followed Forbes in a patrol vehicle and ran the tag. When conducting the stop, officers discovered his driver’s license was expired.

Bond for Forbes was set at $15,000 on the condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim. He is due back in court next Wednesday at 1:30 in the afternoon.