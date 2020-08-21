Posted: Aug 21, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2020 3:40 PM

The Green Country Republican Women’s Club held a luncheon at the Hillcrest Country Club on Thursday afternoon, and leadership with the City of Bartlesville addressed those in attendance.

City Manager Mike Bailey gave a State of the City Address. Bailey educated the attendees on how their tax dollars are allocated. He also educated them about the responsibilities of the city.

Meanwhile, Water and Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen shared information about Tuesday’s General Obligation Bond Election and the Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) sales tax extension election. To learn more about the upcoming election, click here.

State Representatives Judd Strom and Derrel Fincher also attended the GCRWC luncheon.

In taking COVID-19 precautions, Mayri Hebert, the President of the Green Country Republican Women’s Club, said the club’s luncheon meetings are limited to existing GCRWC membership only. She said this is in effect until further notice.

Pictured above is Bailey, Lauritsen, Fincher and Strom with Hebert.