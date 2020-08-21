Posted: Aug 21, 2020 1:51 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2020 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

Barnsdall students will return to school on Monday and school leaders recently released guidelines that students, parents and guardians need to know so that a safe return to school can occur.

Drop-off and pick-up locations have changed for elementary school students. This will now occur in the parking lot north of the Early Childhood Building. Staff members will take the child’s temperature. If the temperature is over 100 degrees, students will be asked to go home. Buses will now pick up junior high and high school students before picking up those in elementary school as well.

Junior high students will enter the building off of Cedar Street. The building will open at 7:30 a.m. with classes beginning at 7:50 a.m. Students will get their temperature checked when entering the building and go directly to their first class. As students get dismissed, classrooms will be sanitized at the end of each period.

At the high school level, students will enter in two separate buildings depending upon grade level. Much like junior high, the building will open at 7:30 a.m. with instruction beginning at 7:50 a.m. Lunch will go from 11:30 a.m. to noon. There will be an eight period day instead of seven, but the length of the day will be the same. Classrooms will be sanitized much like they will be in the middle school.

Face coverings for students aren’t required, but are recommended. Disposable masks will be available throughout the school. Students are encouraged to bring their own water.