The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at the Osage County Fairgrounds on Monday for a regularly scheduled meeting where they will hear reports from county leaders.

Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland will give a report on events going on across the area and how many people have been visiting the county. Brandon Handke with the Oklahoma State University Extension Office will let the commissioners know what has been happening with their department.

An employee from the Osage County Health Department will let the public know what has been happening there. The commissioners will then make a formal request to get rapid testing equipment for COVID-19 and a mobile care unit for the county.

The commissioners will also have the weekly discussion regarding the possibility of making further amendments or procedures for the public to enter the courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

The commissioners will also enter into executive session to discuss the full-time fairgrounds position and the district three commissioners assistant position.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. and will take place inside the women’s building for those interested in attending.