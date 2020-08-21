Posted: Aug 21, 2020 9:25 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2020 9:25 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce confirms that both the Chamber Gala and National Indian Taco Championship have been moved to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chamber of Commerce Gala was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28th, but they attempted to push the event back to this weekend. The current plan is to hold the gala next March. The National Indian Taco Championship had been scheduled for the first weekend in October.