Posted: Aug 20, 2020 4:53 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2020 4:56 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management sorted through State-supplied personal protective equipment on Thursday afternoon.

Melissa Lindgren with WCEM gave more details from Bartlesville Public Schools' Bus Barn. She said the State of Oklahoma allocated PPE for every school in the state, and Bartlesville Public Schools was kind enough to travel to the warehouse in Pryor on Thursday to pick up the equipment for all the school districts in Washington County.

Washington County Emergency Management prepared the equipment so schools could drop by and pick up the items up when they were ready. The items were prepared at the BPS's Bus Barn.

Lindgren said masks, gloves, gowns and face shields will be provided to schools in Bartlesville, Copan, Caney Valley and Dewey. She said the supply of PPE will be good for students and staff at the schools.

Washington County Emergency Management said Thursday's sorting of PPE for the County's school districts shows the partnerships they have with the State and their local schools when it comes to handling the coronavirus pandemic effectively.